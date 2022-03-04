Power Moves | Adidas’ Appoints Chief Creative Officer; L’Oréal USA Names New Chief Executive

Adidas appoints Alasdhair Willis to chief creative officer. The former creative director of Hunter, and co-founder of Wallpaper* Magazine, has worked with Adidas on a number of projects, including the development of Adidas by Stella McCartney. Willis will report to Brian Grevy, executive board member of global brands, beginning in April.

David Greenburg appointed chief executive of L’Oréal USA, president of North America. The longtime executive and current president of L’Oréal Professional Products Division in North America will succeed Stéphane Rinderknech. Previously, he served as president of Maybelline, Garnier and Essie within L’Oréal USA’s Consumer Products Division.

AZ Factory announces partnership with Thebe Magugu. The South African designer and 2019 LVMH Prize winner will be the Alber Elbaz-founded brand’s first “Amigo,” part of a new initiative that will rotate visiting talent to design products.

Lyst names new chief technology officer. Anton Jefcoate joins the e-commerce platform from Just Eat, where he was director of engineering.

Tory Burch names Yves Coppin president of Europe and the Middle East. Coppin joins from Celine, where he was managing director of Greater China & APAC, and will report to chief executive Pierre-Yves Roussel.

Ralph Lauren shakes up digital team. Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer will depart the firm on Mar. 31. Chief information officer Janet Sherlock will become chief digital and technology officer, while Iris Langlois-Meurinne, chief marketing officer for EMEA and Latin America regions, has been promoted to global chief marketing officer. David Lauren, chief brand and information officer will lead the company’s advertising and content design teams.

Ralph Lauren chief commercial officer resigns in wake of misconduct allegations. Howard Smith, a 20-year veteran of the company, stepped down immediately following an investigation. A replacement for Smith, who will leave officially April 2, has not been named.

Estée Lauder ousts senior executive John Demsey over Instagram post. The news comes less than a week after suspending him over an Instagram post that reportedly contained a racial slur.

Koché designer helps relaunch French shoe brand Charles Jourdan. Christelle Kocher, founder and designer of label Koché and artistic director of Chanel-backed Lemarié, has taken on a role as creative director of historic French shoemaker Charles Jourdan. The brand released its comeback collection on Mar. 3.

Theory names new executives. Jeffrey Kalinsky will be the brand’s chief merchant and creative officer (a newly-created position), and Rachel DeLaurentis will serve as chief marketing and digital officer.

Browns appoints creative beauty editor in residence. Ahead of the retailer’s expansion into beauty, it will add Nellie Eden, founder of agency Eden Creative, to the team. She will work closely with Browns’ brand and buying teams to prepare the category for launch.

P&G creates specialty beauty division, taps Chris Heiert to lead it. The former senior vice president, North America skin care and brand franchise leader will oversee the conglomerate’s specialty and prestige retail channels, reporting to chief executive of P&G Beauty Alex Keith, according to WWD.