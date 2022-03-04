default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Luxury

AZ Factory Announces Partnership with Thebe Magugu

Alicia Vikander, Thebe Magugu and Delphine Arnault | Source: Courtesy
By

The South African designer and 2019 LVMH Prize winner will be the Alber Elbaz-founded brand’s first “Amigo,” part of a new initiative that will rotate visiting talent to design products.

The Amigos system is based on Elbaz’s original vision for AZ Factory to serve as a “collective laboratory and factory,” the brand said in a statement.

Learn more:

It Was Alber Elbaz’s Night…

…and the fashion industry said goodbye with a 45-designer salute and a major tycoon turnout, writes Tim Blanks.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022