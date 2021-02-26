Power Moves | Margaret Zhang Is Vogue China’s New Editor in Chief, The Kooples Appoints Marie Schott CEO

Margaret Zhang is Vogue China’s new editor in chief

The Chinese Australian blogger turned content creator and consultant will succeed Angelica Cheung at the helm of the Condé Nast fashion title.

The Kooples appoints Marie Schott CEO

She succeeds Romain Guinier, who has left the group to pursue new professional projects. Schott founded her own underwear brand AnaShaf last year, and prior to that served as as chief executive of Parisian lingerie brand Etam.

Allbirds names Glossier, e.l.f. executives to board

Emily Weiss, founder and chief executive officer of Glossier, and Mandy Fields, chief financial officer of e.l.f Beauty, will expand Allbirds’ board of directors to eight experts.

Vogue names Juan Costa Paz as global creative director

Previously digital creative director of Kenzo and co-founder of creative agency Convoy, Paz will guide creative direction for the US and the UK Vogue editions, as well as multimedia content for the company’s operations worldwide.

Burak Cakmak to lead Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission

The announcement, made via the Ministry’s official Twitter account, said Cakmak will be responsible for managing and developing the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia by encouraging investment in the industry, defining the sector’s laws and regulations and supporting local professionals and entrepreneurs.

Self editor Carolyn Kylstra heads to Google

The top editor of Condé Nast’s health and fitness title is stepping down, according to a statement on her Instagram. She will join the tech giant’s editorial team as head of special projects and digital platforms.

Deepika Padukone named Levi’s global brand ambassador

Bollywood star Padukone will star in a campaign to mark the launch of a new “Fashion Fits” range, which is designed to suit a wide assortment of body types.