Power Moves | Salvatore Ferragamo Names Creative Director, Hodinkee’s New CEO

Salvatore Ferragamo hires Maximilian Davis as creative director. The appointment is the first big move by new chief executive Marco Gobbetti, who aims to re-energise the Florentine house. The 26-year-old British-West Indian designer will succeed Paul Andrew, who exited the label last March as part of a major shakeup, which saw board chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo step down.

Hodinkee hires Farfetch’s Jeffery Fowler as chief executive. The executive handoff comes as the online destination for watch superfans looks to expand its e-commerce business, which has surpassed $100 million in annual sales. Fowler succeeds Mr Porter veteran Toby Bateman, the company’s first CEO.

Neiman Marcus Group names new chief financial officer. Katie Anderson, who has worked at companies including Guess Inc. and California Pizza Kitchen, will assume the role of executive vice president, chief financial officer on Apr. 4.

VF Corp. appoints Vans global brand president. Kevin Bailey, who has held several leadership roles at VF — including president of Vans, and most recently president of the Asia-Pacific region and emerging brands — replaces Doug Palladini, global brand president since 2016. Bailey will continue to report to VF chairman, president and chief executive Steve Rendle and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

Paco Rabanne appoints general manager. Nadia Dhouib, formerly the managing director of Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées, will succeed Bastien Daguzan and report to Vincent Thilloy, chief brands officer Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Missoni names new creative director. Filippo Grazioli, who has worked with Martin Margiela and Riccardo Tisci in addition to spending time at Hermès, will join the Italian luxury brand, chief executive Livio Proli told WWD.

Former Disney chief executive invests and joins Genies board. Bob Iger will help the avatar technology company founded by Akash Nigam and Evan Rosenbaum develop its avatars, avatar fashion lines and experiences in the metaverse.

Clarks appoints new chief executive officer. Jonathan Ram, former group president, global activewear at HanesBrands Inc. will join the shoe brand in April as it targets growth.

Nordstrom Rack makes new hires as it targets recovery. Nancy Mair, who previously worked at Burlington stores and led her own consulting company, will join as senior vice president of merchandising; Kelley Wotton-Gartner, former Macy’s Backstage and TJX Companies executive, will serve as vice president and divisional merchandise manager; and Stacy Lippa, formerly of Five Below and Target, has been appointed vice president of supply chain, according to WWD.