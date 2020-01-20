The Best Fashion Design Jobs Around The World

Want the best design job opportunities in fashion delivered to your inbox first? Click here to set up a job alert on BoF.

LONDON, United Kingdom — Today, the demands of a designer far surpass the requirements of turning an illustration from concept to physical creation. These creative professionals must often be proficient in digital drawing, photoshop and 3D modelling, while also able to forecast and set trends, collaborate across departments, and market and merchandise their brand via social platforms.

Not surprisingly, design roles remain among the most popular and competitive jobs on the BoF Careers platform, with the highest number of applications per job. But with nearly 200 fashion design jobs across 4 continents from global brands, emerging labels and innovative start-ups, there is no shortage of opportunities for you to consider around the world:

Design Jobs in New York City

There are over 100 fashion design jobs on BoF Careers in the United States alone, with the vast majority of roles in New York where established American brands including Alexander Wang, Coach and Kate Spade are recruiting for a variety of design roles that will support the brands' respective creative directors Alexander Wang, Stuart Vevers and Nicola Glass. For those starting out, LVMH Fashion Group's Marc Jacobs is offering a handbag design internship for students.

White Label Accessories Designer, Proenza Schouler — New York, United States

Assistant Designer, Helmut Lang — New York, United States

Senior Technical Designer, Women's Knit Dresses & Skirts, Gap — New York, United States

Senior Designer, Womens CNS, Tommy Hilfiger — New York, United States

Accessories Designer, Carolina Herrera — New York, United States

Design Jobs in the Western United States

Across the country, the West Coast design scene sits in the world's fifth largest economy and boasts the newer fashion hubs San Francisco and Los Angeles with emerging brands including Amiri and Buck Mason. Although reports of a creative exodus from New York to the West Coast are overstated, the recently relocated Gap Inc.-owned Old Navy, Athleta and Banana Republic illustrate the draw and intrigue of the Golden State with its tech-driven, start-up-focused landscape.

Senior Womenswear Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Associate Designer, Athleta — San Francisco, United States

Assistant Menswear Designer, S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. — Los Angeles, United States

Creative Design Director for Colour, Finishings, Materials, The North Face — Denver, United States

Designer, Handbags, Vince — Los Angeles, United States

Design Jobs in United Kingdom

There are nearly 20 design positions open in the UK, including positions at leading British designers including Burberry, Roksanda, JW Anderson, Roland Mouret and Amanda Wakeley.

RTW Womenswear Designer, J.W. Anderson — London, United Kingdom

Assistant Designer, Childrenswear, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Print Designer, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Senior Designer, Sahara — London, United Kingdom

Freelance Gerber Pattern Cutter, Roksanda — London, United Kingdom

Design Jobs in Western Europe

There are a number of design roles available across Western Europe, with excellent opportunities at Ganni in Copenhagen, Acne Studios in Stockholm, Zara in La Coruña, Nanushka in Budapest and PVH in Amsterdam. For student designers, PVH's Tommy Hilfiger is also offering an Tommy Jeans internship in the Netherlands' capital.

Accessory Designer, Ganni — Copenhagen, Denmark

Designer, Womenswear Jersey/Light & Heavy Weight Knit, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Men's Bags Designer, Guess — Bioggio, Switzerland

Senior Designer Boss Menswear Clothing, Hugo Boss — Metzingen, Germany

Fashion Designer, Anest Collective — Milan, Italy

Whether you are looking at home or abroad, for entry-level roles or executive positions, explore the best design jobs in fashion on BoF Careers.