default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Neiman Marcus, KCD and Veronica Beard.
Photographers reviewing imagery, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Photographers reviewing imagery, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images. (Lane Oatey / Blue Jean Images)
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

PR & Communications

Senior PR Manager, Totême — London, United Kingdom

Associate Digital Manager, KCD — Paris, France

PR Assistant Intern, Stella McCartney — Milan, Italy

Public Relations Coordinator, Ulla Johnson — New York, United States

Social Media Manager, Staud — Los Angeles, United States


Production

Product Development Work Placement, Erdem — London, United Kingdom

Size and Fit Agent, Farfetch — Braga, Portugal

Production Intern, Area — New York, United States

Production Manager, Swim USA — Nazareth, United States

Raw Material Manager, PVH — Hong Kong


Creative

Graphic Designer, House of Hackney — London, United Kingdom

Art Director, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany

Senior Creative Project Manager, Tory Burch — New York, United States

Visual Stylist, Neiman Marcus — Las Vegas, United States

Assistant Creative Content Manager, Charles & Keith — Singapore


Design

Women’s Accessories Designer, COS — London, United Kingdom

Senior Product Developer, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Print Design Intern, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Assistant Designer, Veronica Beard — New York, United States

Technical Designer, Jonathan Simkhai — Palo Alto, United States



In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion: Technology
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The State of Fashion: Technology