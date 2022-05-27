The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

PR & Communications

Senior PR Manager, Totême — London, United Kingdom

Associate Digital Manager, KCD — Paris, France

PR Assistant Intern, Stella McCartney — Milan, Italy

Public Relations Coordinator, Ulla Johnson — New York, United States

Social Media Manager, Staud — Los Angeles, United States





Production

Product Development Work Placement, Erdem — London, United Kingdom

Size and Fit Agent, Farfetch — Braga, Portugal

Production Intern, Area — New York, United States

Production Manager, Swim USA — Nazareth, United States

Raw Material Manager, PVH — Hong Kong





Creative

Graphic Designer, House of Hackney — London, United Kingdom

Art Director, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany

Senior Creative Project Manager, Tory Burch — New York, United States

Visual Stylist, Neiman Marcus — Las Vegas, United States

Assistant Creative Content Manager, Charles & Keith — Singapore





Design

Women’s Accessories Designer, COS — London, United Kingdom

Senior Product Developer, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Print Design Intern, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Assistant Designer, Veronica Beard — New York, United States

Technical Designer, Jonathan Simkhai — Palo Alto, United States







