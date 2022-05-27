The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 5,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
PR & Communications
Senior PR Manager, Totême — London, United Kingdom
Associate Digital Manager, KCD — Paris, France
PR Assistant Intern, Stella McCartney — Milan, Italy
Public Relations Coordinator, Ulla Johnson — New York, United States
Social Media Manager, Staud — Los Angeles, United States
Production
Product Development Work Placement, Erdem — London, United Kingdom
Size and Fit Agent, Farfetch — Braga, Portugal
Production Intern, Area — New York, United States
Production Manager, Swim USA — Nazareth, United States
Raw Material Manager, PVH — Hong Kong
Creative
Graphic Designer, House of Hackney — London, United Kingdom
Art Director, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany
Senior Creative Project Manager, Tory Burch — New York, United States
Visual Stylist, Neiman Marcus — Las Vegas, United States
Assistant Creative Content Manager, Charles & Keith — Singapore
Design
Women’s Accessories Designer, COS — London, United Kingdom
Senior Product Developer, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Print Design Intern, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
Assistant Designer, Veronica Beard — New York, United States
Technical Designer, Jonathan Simkhai — Palo Alto, United States