What Happens After Founders Step Aside

Music star Rihanna is stepping away from the chief executive role at her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, five years after she created it and has announced a fashion executive to take her place.
Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.
The direct-to-consumer pioneer, which popularised millennial pink and dewy skin, can’t keep up with an evolving beauty industry, customer and retail landscape.
Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts were already losing momentum before the Supreme Court weighed in. The ruling may accelerate the backslide, experts say.
High-end brands are counting on brick-and-mortar retail to deliver the sort of personalised shopping experiences that can’t be replicated online. But hiring and training employees to pull that off can be a challenge.
The school’s Florence campus director Danilo Venturi shares how IED is tailoring five new postgraduate courses led by mentorship and interdisciplinary, project-driven teaching to meet the needs of fashion’s next generation of talent.