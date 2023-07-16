Fashion’s IPO Window Is Cracking Open — But Only for Some

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
While the beauty conglomerate is in the midst of restructuring its global business, one of its most famous celebrity founders is said to be taking her brand back.
The summer movie’s influence on fashion is undeniable, but most collaborations and product pushes in makeup, skin care and hair care are falling flat.
The US-based beauty conglomerate is exploring a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange, citing access to new investors and a desire to shore up its French heritage. What a listing’s structure and benefits would look like remain to be seen.
Beauty Barrage founder and CEO Sonia Summers shares how the turn-key service, supplying brands with brand ambassadors, educators and event specialists, alleviates challenges around retail staff training and retention to allow beauty brands and retailers to focus on growth and revenue.