The Sneaker Market’s Winners and Losers

Start-ups that banked with the failed lender still have their money after regulators stepped in, but the crisis will change how brands approach their finances going forward.
Mango is returning to the United States — after two previous attempts failed — offering higher-priced clothes meant for special occasions and parties. It will target states where online sales are already strong.
Secondhand sales are booming, but few retailers go it alone. Here’s what brands should consider when selecting a resale partner.
BoF’s data and analysis think tank, BoF Insights, reveals that Gen-Z consumers are getting comfortable with buying luxury dupes.