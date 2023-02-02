Announcing The BoF Professional Summit: An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech

Join us at The Times Center in New York on March 22. Space is limited, so purchase your ticket today . Unable to join us in person? The full summit will also be livestreamed for BoF Professional All-Access Members. Register now .

Fashion technology will reach an inflection point this year as the development of artificial intelligence accelerates and the hype around web3 transitions to more realistic applications focused on utility, creativity and community.

Join us at The Times Center, New York on March 22, 2023 together with global business leaders, technologists and creative innovators for The BoF Professional Summit: Artificial Intelligence, Web3 and an Inflection Point in Fashion Tech, presented by Bolt. Attendees will gain actionable insights to inform business strategy, optimise supply chain and retail operations, and leverage new channels to engage with customers.

What Topics Will Be Covered?

Attendees can expect an efficient half-day format filled with conversations on charting a path forward on how new technologies will radically change the way fashion companies operate as they ride the next wave of innovation.

Fashion & Artificial Intelligence

Understand the rapidly expanding use-cases of artificial intelligence for the fashion industry, from practical tasks like forecasting demand and setting prices, to product design and new ways of connecting with customers.

Tech Innovation: Operations & Retail

Learn how machine learning and other technological solutions are capable of transforming paths-to-purchase, and how merging physical and digital experiences through in-store technologies can increase dwell time and have a meaningful impact on customer experiences.

The Web3 Reality Check

As web3 presents brands with the opportunity to engage in novel marketing opportunities and build communities, we debate the longevity of this technology — and the return on investment for fashion businesses.

Who Is The Event For?

Executives working in strategy, retail, marketing and tech from the fashion industry seeking new tools to generate revenue and connect to consumers, and entrepreneurs seeking solutions that can scale their growing businesses.

What previous attendees have said about BoF Events

It was wonderful to connect with people working in the industry I wouldn’t have necessarily met, if not for this event. — PVH

BoF has done a great job of curating great and unique minds to connect and create new conversations. — H&M Group

[I achieved] mutually beneficial opportunities, further education and personal connection. — VANGUARDS

How Can I Participate?

The BoF Professional Summit: Artificial Intelligence, Web3 and an Inflection Point in Fashion Tech is made possible in part through our partners Bolt and ShopRunner.