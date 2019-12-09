default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Case Study: How Dior Plugged Into Digital China

In our latest in-depth case study, BoF examines Christian Dior’s strategy to plug into China’s digital ecosystem and win the attention of young Chinese consumers, one of the most in-demand consumer groups for luxury brands today.
How Dior Plugged into Digital China
How Dior Plugged into Digital China (BoF)
By

China’s reputation as a land of superlatives precedes it. At this stage in its development, few would argue that what is now the world’s largest luxury market is anything but the world’s most important luxury market. According to McKinsey & Company, a third of global luxury spend in 2018 came from Chinese consumers, with more than half of that contributed by the Post-80s generation, which roughly corresponds with the western concept of Millennials. Hot on their heels is the Post-90s generation, contemporaries of Gen Z, who have yet to reach financial maturity in terms of earning power but are already big spenders on luxury.

Both cohorts are the among the most important for international luxury houses today, but their media habits, shaped by the powerful internet services that have sprung up behind the "Great Firewall of China," pose a challenge for these brands: the digital marketing strategies that work in the West don’t often translate well – or at all – in China.

As the luxury industry agonises over the best ways to engage with young, digitally native Chinese consumers, The Business of Fashion examines how Christian Dior, one of the sector’s biggest brands, plugged itself into China’s separate, opaque and rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

Click below to read the case study now.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series