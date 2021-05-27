default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

#BoFLIVE: Tim’s Take With Marni’s Francesco Risso

Marni creative director Francesco Risso joins BoF editor-at-large Tim Blanks in a conversation about his creative process as the world emerges from the pandemic.
By

Thursday, June 3 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

