default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Luxury

BoF Live: Gabriela Hearst in Conversation with Tim Blanks

Join BoF’s editor-at-large Tim Blanks in conversation with designer Gabriela Hearst on the evolution of Chloé, sustainability and fashion after Covid-19.
Gabriela Hearst in Conversation With Tim Blanks
By

9th November at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST

Featuring Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director of Gabriela Hearst and creative director of Chloé with editor-at-large Tim Blanks.

rsvp

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Case Studies
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Case Studies