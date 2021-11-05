BoF Live: Gabriela Hearst in Conversation with Tim Blanks

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
9th November at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST
Featuring Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director of Gabriela Hearst and creative director of Chloé with editor-at-large Tim Blanks.
To prepare for the upcoming webinar:
If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:
- Get Zoom for your Android device here
- Get Zoom for your Apple device here