Luxury

Marine Serre in Conversation with Tim Blanks

Designer Marine Serre, known for her embrace of eco-futurism, joins BoF’s editor-at-large Tim Blanks for a conversation on the evolution of her namesake brand and best practices for building a sustainable fashion label.
Marine Serre
By

7th December at 15:00 GMT/ 10:00 EST

Featuring designer Marine Serre, designer of namesake label Marine Serre in conversation with Tim Blanks, editor-at-large, BoF in conversation with BoF’s editor-at-large Tim Blanks.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

