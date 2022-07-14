default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

BoF LIVE | The New Shape of Designer Handbags

Please join the #BoFLIVE on Thursday, July 21 at 16:00 BST to hear BoF's Diana Lee and Benjamin Schneider in conversation with Ian Earnshaw, Global Commercial Director at Mulberry and Richard Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer at Mytheresa, as they do a deep dive into BoF Insights' latest report, The New Shape of Designer Handbags.
The New Shape of Designer Handbags.
By

21st July at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Ian Earnshaw, chief commercial officer of Mulberry, Richard Johnson, chief commercial officer of Mytheresa and Benjamin Schneider, BoF senior research lead, in conversation with director of research and analysis Diana Lee.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

