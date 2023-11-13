default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Masterclass | Fashion’s New Rules For Sports Marketing

Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “Fashion’s New Rules For Sports Marketing.”
18 Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

BoF’s Marc Bain and Daniel-Yaw Miller unpack the findings from our case study Fashion’s New Rules For Sports Marketing.

Created by BoF’s journalists and editors, in conjunction with our wider network of leading fashion creatives, thought-leaders, and innovators, Masterclasses are in-depth webinars with supporting resources, designed to deliver key learning outcomes on critical industry topics.

Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.

More from Marketing
How new technologies and cultural shifts are rewiring fashion communications.

Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.

How TikTok Changed PR

Spin doctors and amateur sleuths relish in revealing the tricks of the trade on social media. As a result, today’s consumers are savvier about spin than ever, forcing brands to change tactics.

The Evolution of the CMO

Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.

Voices 2023