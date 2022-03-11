default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Marketing & PR

BoF LIVE: The Complete Guide to Influencer Marketing

Following the publication of BoF’s latest case study, The Complete Guide to Influencer Marketing, please join BoF reporter Alexandra Mondalek in discussion with Thomas Repelski, co-founder of French platform Lefty, Kim Leitzes, managing director of APAC at Launchmetrics, and Natalie Wills, global director of marketing at Zalando as they explore methods for crafting effective and innovative global influencer marketing strategies today.
The Complete Guide to Influencer Marketing
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

15th March at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST

Featuring Thomas Repelski, co-founder of Lefty, Kim Leitzes, Managing Director of APAC Launchmetrics, and Natalie Wills, global director of marketing of Zalando, in conversation with senior editorial associate Alexandra Mondalek.

This BoF Live is made in partnership with PayPal.

rsvp

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Series
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Careers Week 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Careers Week 2022