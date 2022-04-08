BoF LIVE: The New Rules of Influencer Marketing

13th April at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Conor Begley, chief strategy officer of CreatorIQ & co-founder, Tribe Dynamics in conversation with senior director of content strategy Robin Mellery-Pratt.

This BoF Live is made in partnership with Tribe Dynamics.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here