Marketing & PR

BoF LIVE: The New Rules of Influencer Marketing

BoF meets Conor Begley, CSO of CreatorIQ and one of the Tribe Dynamics Co-Founders to discover how businesses can reframe their influencer strategies for success in today’s market.
By

13th April at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Conor Begley, chief strategy officer of CreatorIQ & co-founder, Tribe Dynamics in conversation with senior director of content strategy Robin Mellery-Pratt.

This BoF Live is made in partnership with Tribe Dynamics.

