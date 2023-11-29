default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Masterclass | The State of Fashion 2024

BoF’s Imran Amed and McKinsey’s Achim Berg unpack what opportunities and challenges businesses should look out for in the year ahead.
14 Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST
The State of Fashion Masterclass
By
Created by BoF’s journalists and editors, in conjunction with our wider network of leading fashion creatives, thought-leaders, and innovators, Masterclasses are in-depth webinars with supporting resources, designed to deliver key learning outcomes on critical industry topics.

Looking ahead to 2024, the global fashion industry is on edge. Navigating next year’s mix of geopolitical, economic and climate pressures will likely be an unrelenting challenge for fashion executives across all categories, amid an expected year-on-year slowdown of retail sales growth of between 2 percent and 4 percent in 2024.

Please join BoF founder and chief executive Imran Amed and McKinsey & Company’s senior partner Achim Berg on Thursday, December 14 at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST for our latest BoF Professional Masterclass, as they explore the top opportunities and challenges shaping the fashion industry in the year ahead and highlight key research findings from the eighth annual State of Fashion report.

The State of Fashion 2024 report cover
The State of Fashion 2024: Riding Out the Storm
