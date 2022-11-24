How to Live Your Best Life in 2023

Full access to the livestream is available to our entire global community. Register to stream all the VOICES sessions, free of charge.

Join us for Session 5 at BoF VOICES 2022 on Dec. 1 to explore the power and potential of personal transformation. Meet passionate individuals, hear their personal journeys and benefit from their wisdom to discover how you too can live your best life.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai will discuss the evolution of her activism with BoF’s founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed .

will discuss the evolution of her activism with BoF’s founder and editor-in-chief . Victoria Beckham will speak with Laura Weir to chart her ability to “shapeshift”, from Spice Girl, to footballer’s wife to fashion and beauty entrepreneur.

will speak with to chart her ability to “shapeshift”, from Spice Girl, to footballer’s wife to fashion and beauty entrepreneur. Sue Y. Nabi , CEO of Coty, will sit down with Mory Fontanez to share how her own journey of personal transformation has played out within her leadership roles.

, CEO of Coty, will sit down with to share how her own journey of personal transformation has played out within her leadership roles. Larry Miller , chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board for Ne, will speak to Darnell Strom about how his lived experience has shaped how he has led and built the company.

, chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board for Ne, will speak to about how his lived experience has shaped how he has led and built the company. Dennis Okwera , a Ugandan-born model, will share his personal journey as a refugee, and his years-long effort to give back to his community.

, a Ugandan-born model, will share his personal journey as a refugee, and his years-long effort to give back to his community. Fecal Matter, a multi-disciplinary brand created by Steven Raj Bhaskaran and Hannah Rose Dalton, will share how they found freedom through creative rebellion — and in each other.

BoF VOICES 2022 LIVESTREAM SESSIONS:

The Wider World

November 29 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

From politics and the global economy to social issues and humanitarian crises, every fashion business is impacted by the wider world. Here we take a step back to understand the bigger picture.

Inside the Fashion System

November 30 | 11am-1pm London | 6am-8am New York

The fashion industry is transforming before our eyes. Here we encounter the people who are asking questions about how it needs to change and imagining the exciting opportunities those changes could bring.

Technology and Innovation

November 30 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

We meet a daring group of scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs who are reshaping the world and, in the process, the way our industry will work in the future.

Global Culture and Creativity

December 1 | 11am-1pm London | 6am-8am New York

We are living in an era of global culture and creativity, fuelled by the rise of technology platforms that connect us all to film, television, music, art, and fashion from across the planet. We take a tour around the world to meet inspiring creative leaders.

Live Your Best Life

December 1 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

Let’s put things into perspective. Listen to passionate individuals with inspiring stories and discover how to live a life with purpose and authenticity.

