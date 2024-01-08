Biologique Recherche Names Jean-Guillaume Trottier as CEO

Luxury skincare brand Biologique Recherche announced on Monday that Jean-Guillaume Trottier has been appointed as CEO. Biologique Recherche co-owners and current co-CEOs Pierre-Louis Delapalme and Rupert Schmid will remain executive board members and will be “closely involved” with the brand, according to the company’s announcement.

Trottier’s experience includes three years at L’Oréal Group followed by 19 at the Estée Lauder Companies, where he was named global president of Jo Malone in 2016. In 2019, he also became global president of skincare brand Darphin. Trottier joins Biologique Recherche this month and will take over as CEO in May 2024.

“We are exceedingly happy and proud that Jean-Guillaume, one of the most talented leaders in the beauty industry with an impressive track record, is going to drive the future of Biologique Recherche and enable the company to reach new heights,” said Delapalme and Schmid in a joint statement.

The brand, which is best known for its cult P50 lotion, received investment in 2019 from the Van Rappard, Christopher Descours and Frère family offices as well as former Nestlé Group CEO Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, who is the chairman of Biologique Recherche’s board.

