Brown Girl Jane Wins The Fifteen Percent Pledge’s Inaugural Sephora Grant

Brown Girl Jane makes prestige fragrances with claims around mood enhancement, as well as having vegan and cruelty free credentials. It was founded in 2019 by Malaika Jones, alongside co-founders Tai Beauchamp and Nia Jones.

Founded in 2020, The Fifteen Percent Pledge is an American non-profit founded by Aurora James that challenges retailers to dedicate at least 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. Sephora was the first major retailer to make the pledge in June 2020, and has since doubled its assortment of Black-owned brands, reaching the 15 percent benchmark in prestige haircare in 2023.

The LVMH-owned retailer also agreed to create a grant, offering both a cash price and a year-long mentorship program. Brown Girl Jane is a previous graduate of Sephora’s Accelerate brand incubation programme and beat out more than 275 entrants to receive the grant.

Artemis Patrick, president of Sephora North America, and Danessa Myricks, founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty, awarded Malaika Jones and Brown Girl Jane with the prize at the gala.

