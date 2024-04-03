Skip to main content
Beauty

Costco Offering Members Access to Weight-Loss Programmes Including Medication

Ozempic
Under the programme, a clinician would help the patients with diet, exercise and lifestyle modifications, and may subscribe medications, subject to availability. (Shutterstock)
By

Costco Wholesale will offer its members access to weight-loss programmes, including prescription drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, from online healthcare services provider Sesame, as the companies expanded their partnership.

The wholesale retailer’s members can subscribe to Sesame’s weight-loss programme for $179 for three months, compared with $195 for non-members, Sesame said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Under the programme, a clinician would help the patients with diet, exercise and lifestyle modifications, and may subscribe medications, subject to availability, the blog post said.

The subscription does not cover costs of medication or lab work. The clinicians will work with eligible patients for medication on a pre-authorisation, which could reduce cost further, the company told Reuters in statement.

Demand for GLP-1 agonists, a class of highly effective diabetes and obesity drugs, has surged in the last few years, with thousands of prescriptions being filled out every week in the United States.

The membership-only retail chain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional comment. Costco had 130 million members as of Feb. 18, as per the company’s website.

Sesame first partnered with Costco last September to offer outpatient medical care to its members.

In March, Costco missed expectations for second-quarter revenue, hurt by lower gasoline prices impact and soft discretionary spend from consumers.

Big-box retailers such as Amazon and Walmart have been offering healthcare services following the pandemic.

Amazon offers virtual primary care service for Prime members through One Medical, which it bought in 2022.

Walmart runs primary care centres at its stores and its membership warehouse club retail chain, Sam’s Club, sells GLP-1 drugs through its pharmacies.

By Juveria Tabassum; Additional reporting by Savyata Mishra; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Learn more:

Lilly Partners With Amazon to Deliver Zepbound and Other Drugs

Eli Lilly said on Wednesday it has brought on Amazon’s pharmacy unit to deliver drug prescriptions sent to its direct-to-consumer service, LillyDirect.

