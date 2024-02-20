Coty Adds Etro License

Coty is adding to its luxury line-up. Its new licence agreement with Etro, which will run beyond 2040, will see Coty produce and distribute the Italian fashion house’s fragrance offerings, including home scents.

In a statement, Coty chief executive Sue Nabi said the partnership “underscores Coty’s focus on fashion driven licences with multi-category potential,” adding that the agreement will build on Etro’s existing offering and will include “new categories and launches.”

Earlier this year, Coty announced a partnership with Marni to develop and produce a beauty line, and renewed its agreement with Jil Sander. In June 2021, L Catterton took a 60 percent stake in Etro which had previously been family-owned.

