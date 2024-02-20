default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Coty Adds Etro License

The agreement, which covers both perfumes and home scents, sees Etro move to a licence model.
Etro store in Milan. Shutterstock.
Coty is set to take the reins with Etro's beauty offering.
By

Coty is adding to its luxury line-up. Its new licence agreement with Etro, which will run beyond 2040, will see Coty produce and distribute the Italian fashion house’s fragrance offerings, including home scents.

In a statement, Coty chief executive Sue Nabi said the partnership “underscores Coty’s focus on fashion driven licences with multi-category potential,” adding that the agreement will build on Etro’s existing offering and will include “new categories and launches.”

Earlier this year, Coty announced a partnership with Marni to develop and produce a beauty line, and renewed its agreement with Jil Sander. In June 2021, L Catterton took a 60 percent stake in Etro which had previously been family-owned.

Learn more:

Why Coty Sees Its Future in France

The New York-based beauty conglomerate is exploring a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange, citing access to new investors and a desire to shore up its French heritage. What a listing’s structure and benefits would look like remain to be seen.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Prose Wants to Do for Skin What It Did for Hair

Prose’s custom hair products have earned it a devoted following and $135 million in annual sales. Now, it’s hoping it can repeat its success with a new personalised skin care offering.

Kosas Masters the Art of Reinvention

First with Gwyneth Paltrow and now with TikTok’s Gen-Z beauty queens, Kosas has charted a course to growth through rebranding, new products and customer base expansion.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024