Coty Lists on Euronext Paris

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
Long known for his music and fashion influence, the multi-hyphenate reflects on his expanding beauty business.
The line, which makes up more than half of the designer’s total business, is revving up its ambitions, with new retail partners and a new category launch: fragrance.
In New York City, leaders from Shiseido, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Aēsop and Glossier joined The Business of Beauty’s executive editor, Priya Rao, to hear her insights on the evolving opportunities in the sector.
Designer collaborations with beauty lines can offer shoppers status, but it’s unclear which party benefits more.