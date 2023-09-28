default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Coty Lists on Euronext Paris

Coty shares list on Euronext Paris.
By

The New York-based parent of CoverGirl and Kylie Cosmetics made its debut on the Paris Stock Exchange today, offering 33 million common shares at €10.28 ($10.80).

Coty, which was founded in Paris in 1904, announced it was exploring a dual listing to strengthen its position in Europe and reach investors in the region in May. Proceeds from the offering will be used to lower debt — a long term goal for Coty following its purchase of a number of Procter & Gamble beauty brands in 2016. In June, the company ended the 2023 financial year with $4 billion in debt, down from nearly $9 billion in 2020.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Citigroup and Santander are acting as joint coordinators and agents for the listing.

Learn more:

Why Coty Sees Its Future in France

The New York-based beauty conglomerate is exploring a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange, citing access to new investors and a desire to shore up its French heritage. What a listing’s structure and benefits would look like remain to be seen.

About the author
Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

© 2023 The Business of Fashion.

Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index