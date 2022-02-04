default-output-block.skip-main
Courtin-Clarins Family to Acquire Clean Makeup Brand Ilia

American clean beauty brand Ilia.
American clean beauty brand Ilia. (Instagram @ILIA)
By

Famille C, the Courtin-Clarins family’s private investment fund, has signed a contract to purchase the American beauty brand, which recorded sales of $100 million in 2021, for an undisclosed sum. The transaction is expected to be approved in the first half of 2022 and will give Famille C-owned cosmetics company Clarins a minority share in Ilia’s capital. Ilia founder Sasha Plasvic and chief executive Lynda Berkowitz will continue to lead the business and retain a minority share.

“From a strategic point of view, the acquisition is in line with our goal of supporting exceptional brands that share our values and vision, and it will strengthen our foothold in the US,” said Prisca Courtin-Clarins, deputy CEO of Famille C.

Learn more:

Why Big Beauty Is Investing in Clean Beauty

