E.l.f. Reports 48 Percent Increase in Net Sales For Fiscal Year 2023

Catch up on the social platform’s newest it influencer and learn about the beauty products that have TikTok divided.
For ‘The State of Fashion: Beauty’ founder Ben Gorham breaks down Byredo’s journey to its recent acquisition by luxury group Puig and how indie labels can flourish in a crowded market.
Once associated with the artificial orange hue of 2000s-era celebrities, brands now pitch tanning lotions and oils as skin care products in an effort to shake the stigma around the category and make tanning more inclusive.