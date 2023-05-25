default-output-block.skip-main
E.l.f. Reports 48 Percent Increase in Net Sales For Fiscal Year 2023

The company raised its 2024 forecast and expects sales between $705 million and $720 million.
E.l.f ((Instagram/@elfcosmetics))
On Thursday, E.l.f. announced its fourth-quarter and fiscal year earnings for 2023; reporting a 48 percent increase in year-end net sales to $578.8 million. Total net sales for the quarter increased 78 percent to $187.4 million.

The beauty brand has seen a rise in popularity on TikTok and increasingly attracts Gen-Z shoppers. Earlier this year ‚the brand debuted its first Super Bowl commercial featuring White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge and the brand’s hero Power Grip Primer.

The company increased its 2024 forecast to the range of $705 million and $720 million.

Inside Beauty’s Biggest Disruptor | Case Study

E.l.f.’s story is about how an upstart-turned-industry juggernaut brought its growth ambitions to life, with some tough lessons along the way.

