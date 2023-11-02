Estée Lauder CFO Defends Company’s Turnaround After Stock Plunge

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A certain alpine flower with appeal to theatre kids and trust funders alike is suddenly everywhere.
CEO Tarang Amin told Business of Beauty he expects annual revenue to hit $1 billion ‘sooner rather than later’ and is open to more acquisitions.
Travel retail’s slow rebound drove the beauty conglomerate to its fifth straight quarter of declines.
With specialist stores like Shen Beauty shuttering, and Farfetch selling off Violet Grey, a cloudy future looms for cult retailers.