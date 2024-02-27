Famille C Participations Invests €130 Million in Luxury Hotelier

The Business of Fashion
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
The glory days of backstage beauty are long behind us with front row makeup looks and social media “Get Ready With Me” videos taking its place. But true creativity and a-ha moments can still happen on the runway if we foster it.
With a very famous founder and zero public financial data, Florence by Mills is either a stealth winner in Gen Z-personal care — or a placeholder for ventures that haven’t happened yet. Perhaps in the right hands it will be both.
The makeup guru reflects on the origins of her signature minimalist aesthetic, and why she’s building her latest start-up, Jones Roads Beauty, differently than her Estée Lauder-owned namesake brand.
The country superstar is using scent to power her next album.