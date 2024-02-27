default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Famille C Participations Invests €130 Million in Luxury Hotelier

The Courtin family’s investment arm is betting on wellness-focused luxury hotels with a stake in Evok Collection.
The spa at Evok Collection's Nolinksi hotel in Paris.
The spa at Evok Collection's Nolinksi hotel in Paris. (Evok Collection)
By

Famille C Participations, the investment company owned by the Courtin family, announced on Tuesday that it has made a €130 million ($141 million) investment to acquire a strategic stake in luxury hotel brand Evok Collection.

In addition to the family’s ownership of Clarins, Famille C has invested in Pai Skincare, Ilia Beauty, Ceremonia and Joone, as well as tech companies such as Launchmetrics.

“We are very excited about this new commitment, which furthers our work in beauty and well being and embodies our ambition for the French art of living,” said Prisca Courtin, managing director of Famille C Participations, in a statement.

Famille C is focused on investing in hotel companies that “create unique experiences focused on well-being.”

The investment includes a partnership with Evok Collection to open Clarins Spa locations in its hotels. Other hotels with Clarins Spa locations include Hotel Mont-Blanc Chamonix and Miraval Resort & Spa in Arizona.

Founded in 2014, Evok Collection is a hotel company under Zaka Investissement, the real estate company owned by businessman Pierre Bastid. The company owns and operates six addresses in Paris and Venice, with two additional hotels planned in Madrid and Rome. The goal from the new investment is to reach 15 hotels within five years.


About the author
Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

