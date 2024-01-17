default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Kim Kardashian Teases Return of Makeup and Fragrance Brands

Kim Kardashian has teased a return to makeup and fragrance for her Coty-backed beauty business.
Kim Kardashian West put her beauty brand, KKW Beauty, on pause last August.
Kim Kardashian put her cosmetics and fragrance lines on pause in 2022. (Shutterstock)
While Kardashian previously offered a range of cosmetics and perfume, her focus has been solely on skincare since launching a prestige skincare line, Skkn by Kim, in June 2022.

The celebrity influencer and entrepreneur closed her cosmetics and fragrances lines KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in Aug. 2021 and April 2022 respectively. However, makeup has been steadily growing as a category after a period of skincare dominance, with TikTok virality boosting individual products, and a faster cadence of trends increasing consumption.

In a video posted on Jan. 16 to Kardashian’s Instagram, she reads out comments from fans lamenting the closure of her previous brands, and asking for them to return.

Kardashian ends the video by saying she “hears” her fans, and the date of Jan. 26 2024 flashes up on screen.

How Kim Kardashian Changed Beauty – Again

Kim Kardashian may have launched her beauty brand, SKKN by Kim, with a collection of nine skin care products this year, but her impact on the beauty world came from just about everything else.

Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

The State of Fashion 2024