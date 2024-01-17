Kim Kardashian Teases Return of Makeup and Fragrance Brands

While Kardashian previously offered a range of cosmetics and perfume, her focus has been solely on skincare since launching a prestige skincare line, Skkn by Kim, in June 2022.

The celebrity influencer and entrepreneur closed her cosmetics and fragrances lines KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in Aug. 2021 and April 2022 respectively. However, makeup has been steadily growing as a category after a period of skincare dominance, with TikTok virality boosting individual products, and a faster cadence of trends increasing consumption.

In a video posted on Jan. 16 to Kardashian’s Instagram, she reads out comments from fans lamenting the closure of her previous brands, and asking for them to return.

Kardashian ends the video by saying she “hears” her fans, and the date of Jan. 26 2024 flashes up on screen.

