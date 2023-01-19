P&G Relies on Price Hikes to Prop Up Sales as Volumes Shrink

The Business of Fashion
Provenance and Silas Capital took a minority stake in Mario Dedivanovic’s Makeup by Mario, valuing the brand at over $200 million.
Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae are the latest content creators-turned-founders to discover online fame alone doesn’t translate into beauty sales.
Sephora has dropped Addison Rae’s Item Beauty and Hyram Yarbro’s Selfless by Hyram, which launched at the retailer to much fanfare in 2021. Both influencers failed to develop brands that resonated with their followers.
Following disappointing sales, influencer controversies, layoffs and store closures, the beauty incubator’s assets are to be acquired by lenders.