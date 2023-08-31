Revolution Beauty Appoints New CEO

Bob Holt and Derek Zissman stepped down last month from the roles of the CEO and chairman, respectively, as part of a settlement deal with its top shareholder, Boohoo, which called for better management following scrutiny over Revolution’s 2022 accounts.

“”We are pleased that Lauren will be joining Revolution Beauty at such a critical and exciting time for the group,” executive chairman Alistair McGeorge said in a statement

“Lauren’s extensive knowledge of the beauty and retail industries, and proven track record of driving meaningful results, will be critical as we build Revolution Beauty into a global beauty leader.”

Brindley had previously worked with Boots UK and Boots Retail International and most recently held the role of group vice president for beauty and personal care at Walgreens.

She will take over as the top boss of Revolution Beauty on Sept. 18.

By Radhika Anilkumar; Editors: Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami and Dhanya Ann Thoppil

