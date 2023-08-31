default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Revolution Beauty Appoints New CEO

Revolution Beauty Group appointed Lauren Brindley as its CEO as the British makeup company is roiled by accounting investigation and shareholder calls for better management.
Revolution Beauty.
Revolution Beauty Group on Thursday appointed Lauren Brindley as its CEO. (Shutterstock)
By

Bob Holt and Derek Zissman stepped down last month from the roles of the CEO and chairman, respectively, as part of a settlement deal with its top shareholder, Boohoo, which called for better management following scrutiny over Revolution’s 2022 accounts.

“”We are pleased that Lauren will be joining Revolution Beauty at such a critical and exciting time for the group,” executive chairman Alistair McGeorge said in a statement

“Lauren’s extensive knowledge of the beauty and retail industries, and proven track record of driving meaningful results, will be critical as we build Revolution Beauty into a global beauty leader.”

Brindley had previously worked with Boots UK and Boots Retail International and most recently held the role of group vice president for beauty and personal care at Walgreens.

She will take over as the top boss of Revolution Beauty on Sept. 18.

By Radhika Anilkumar; Editors: Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami and Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Learn more:

Revolution Beauty’s CEO, Chair to Exit as Part of Deal With Boohoo

The cosmetics company reached a settlement deal with majority shareholder Boohoo to overhaul its leadership.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Can Gen-Z Save Marc Jacobs Again?

Heaven, the designer label’s lower priced diffusion line that leans on grunge, rave and Y2K, has been a hit with younger shoppers. Marc Jacobs Beauty, under Coty, should follow its lead.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses