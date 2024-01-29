default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Avon Still Recruiting in Russia - BBC News

The direct selling company is still operating in Russia despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, a BBC report has discovered.
The cosmetics company is under fire for its ongoing Russian presence.
By

In a March 2022 social media post at the outset of the conflict, the company said it was halting investment in Russia and would stop international exports of products made from its Russian plant in Naro-Fominsk.

Avon offers a range of skincare, makeup and fragrance products, with individuals able to sell directly to those in their communities.

Avon’s parent company, Natura & Co, had previously said that it would only maintain local product operations in support of individual sellers, describing them as “independent entrepreneurs” and saying that there was no “financial advantage” to the firm being in Russia.

The BBC investigation, however, discovered that individuals in Russia can still register as new sales agents, with incentives such as cash bonuses and holidays offered for reaching targets.

The firm has had a presence in Russia since the 1990s, and claims to be the number one fragrance brand in Russia.

Natura & Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

