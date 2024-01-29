Avon Still Recruiting in Russia - BBC News

In a March 2022 social media post at the outset of the conflict, the company said it was halting investment in Russia and would stop international exports of products made from its Russian plant in Naro-Fominsk.

Avon offers a range of skincare, makeup and fragrance products, with individuals able to sell directly to those in their communities.

Avon’s parent company, Natura & Co, had previously said that it would only maintain local product operations in support of individual sellers, describing them as “independent entrepreneurs” and saying that there was no “financial advantage” to the firm being in Russia.

The BBC investigation, however, discovered that individuals in Russia can still register as new sales agents, with incentives such as cash bonuses and holidays offered for reaching targets.

The firm has had a presence in Russia since the 1990s, and claims to be the number one fragrance brand in Russia.

Natura & Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

