Beauty

Sephora Launches Same-Day Delivery Subscription

Sephora store.
Sephora store. (Shutterstock)
By

The beauty retailer announced a new subscription-based membership on Tuesday that allows shoppers to get same-day eligible items (based on delivery address and nearby locations) from Sephora delivered in as little as two hours. The subscription, which includes unlimited same day delivery through the site or app costs $49 per year. The retailer said it decided to launch the program after a June survey showed fast delivery was the top service shoppers wanted.

Learn more:

Should Fashion Consider Same-Day Delivery?

Ulta Beauty and Abercrombie & Fitch are the latest retailers to offer shoppers ultra-fast delivery through partnerships with courier companies. While the service isn’t yet industry table stakes, experts say it’s an effective tool for driving loyalty.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

