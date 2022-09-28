default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Shiseido to Acquire Skin Care Line Gallinée

Shiseido head office in Markham, Ontario. Shutterstock.
Shiseido to acquire Gallinée. Shutterstock.
Shiseido Europe, S.A., a subsidiary of Japanese beauty conglomerate Shiseido Company Limited, will acquire the London-based microbiome skin care brand. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gallinée will get access to Shiseido’s resources and network, while Shiseido will expand its portfolio to include increasingly buzzy microbiome-centred skin care, which targets the ecosystem of fungi and bacteria that live on the skin’s surface. Gallinée founder Marie Drago will join Shiseido’s EMEA team, and serve as chief creative officer of Gallinée.

Learn more:

The Next Generation of Dermatologist Skin Care Brands

As more dermatologists launch their own skin care brands, simply slapping an MD-approved label on a product isn’t enough to win consumer approval.

