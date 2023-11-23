default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Amandine Ohayon Named CEO of Stella McCartney

Amandine-Ohayon-Portrait
Amandine Ohayon is the new CEO of Stella McCartney. (Stella McC)
By

Amandine Ohayon has been named chief executive at Stella McCartney, effective Dec. 1, the house said in a statement Thursday.  She will succeed Gabriele Maggio, who is exiting the business next month “to pursue other opportunities,” the company said.

Ohayon joins the British label from luxury bridalwear brand Pronovias, where she served as CEO and managed the company’s sale to Bain Capital earlier this year. She has also worked at the likes of YSL Beauty and Armani Beauty. She will be based in London, reporting to the Stella McCartney board.

In her new role, Ohayon will be tasked with transforming the Stella McCartney business, which was hit hard by the pandemic and has been slow to recover despite the broader luxury spending boom. The brand reported sales of £32.5 million ($40.7 million) in 2021, up 14 percent year-on-year, but still below pre-pandemic levels, according to public accounts filed with the UK’s Companies House. Losses reached £32.7 million. (The company has not yet filed accounts for 2022).

Stella McCartney has the backing of luxury’s most powerful group, LVMH, which took a minority stake in the brand in 2019 after its namesake founder Stella McCartney ended a 17-year-long partnership with former parent Kering. As part of the transaction, McCartney became a special advisor on sustainability to LVMH chief Bernard Arnault and the group’s executive committee members.

Ohayon’s “leadership and wealth of experience across businesses and geographies will be strong assets to build a brilliant future for the company,” McCartney said in a statement.

Learn more:

Can Stella McCartney Clean Up Fashion?

The ethical fashion pioneer and LVMH sustainability advisor is trying to change one of the world’s most polluting industries from the inside.

About the author
Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Taking Stock of the Burberry Reboot

The British luxury brand’s quarterly results were disappointing, but we have yet to see the full potential of the new business and creative vision take hold, writes Imran Amed.

Can Luxury Brands Grow in 2024?

For over a decade, luxury brands could depend on casualisation, China and a post-pandemic boom to drive record sales and profits. Now that those factors have played out, its unclear where they will turn next for growth.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023