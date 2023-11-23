Amandine Ohayon Named CEO of Stella McCartney

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Colombian designer faces up to 20 years in jail and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
The British luxury brand’s quarterly results were disappointing, but we have yet to see the full potential of the new business and creative vision take hold, writes Imran Amed.
For over a decade, luxury brands could depend on casualisation, China and a post-pandemic boom to drive record sales and profits. Now that those factors have played out, its unclear where they will turn next for growth.
The company will be unable to meet its full-year revenue guidance if softer demand in the global luxury market continues, the British luxury company said Thursday.