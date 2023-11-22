default-output-block.skip-main
Antoine Arnault Relinquishes Berluti CEO Role

The move has triggered an executive shuffle in the watches and jewellery unit at parent company LVMH.
Antoine Arnault is relinquishing his role as CEO of Berluti, parent company LVMH said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move has triggered an executive shuffle in the group’s watches and jewellery unit.Chaumet chief executive Jean-Marc Mansvelt will succeed Arnault at the French menswear brand, while Fred chief executive Charles Leung will succeed Mansvelt at Chaumet, effective January 1, 2024. Leung’s replacement will be announced “in due course,” the group said.

Arnault, eldest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, will remain chairman of Berluti, alongside his duties as chairman of Loro Piana, head of image and environment for LVMH, chief executive of holding company Christian Dior SE and LVMH board member.

Whether Arnault will take on further responsibilities remains to be seen.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

Softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

