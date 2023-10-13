The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
It’s time for executives to rethink the lines outside luxury stores, writes Imran Amed.
BoF’s founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with the men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton to discuss his journey into the luxury industry and his plans for the world’s largest luxury brand.
Organic revenue at the French group’s crucial fashion and leather goods unit rose 9 percent, missing analyst expectations.
As China recovery remains rocky and US shoppers continue to tighten their purse strings, top luxury stocks have seen their value slump.