Beyoncé and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Co-Design Collection

The superstar musician, who is set to embark on her first world tour in four years this summer, has collaborated with Balmain’s creative director on a couture collection. Called “Renaissance Couture,” it’s named for Beyoncé's latest album. Made up of 17 looks, each ensemble is inspired by one of the songs on the Renaissance album.

The collection was revealed on the cover of Vogue France, where Beyoncé appears wearing a black bejeweled dress and a matching, connected hat.

“Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing Renaissance to life in couture,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with the designer. “Designing alongside you was freeing — thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself.”

According to Vogue, the collaboration came to life after Rousteing reached out to Beyoncé's stylist Marni [Senofonte and Beyoncé herself about teaming up together. Already, Beyonce has worn two of the collection’s looks while attending the the Grammys and the Brit Awards earlier this year; more will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

