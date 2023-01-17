Bode Launches Womenswear

The craft-centric American brand designed by Emily Adams Bode Aujla will present its first women’s collection at its Paris menswear show on Jan. 21, reported Vogue. The collection, called “The Crane Estate” takes inspiration from 1970s Massachusetts, where the designer’s mother grew up, Bode said on Instagram. The line will include dresses, skirts, silk tops and lingerie.

Since launching in 2016, Bode’s quilted and needlework looks have helped it rack up a loyal customer base as well as industry acclaim. Bode Aujla was named CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year in 2019 and won back-to-back Menswear Designer of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022.

