Buying Diamonds in Lockdown? Shoppers Turn To Whatsapp

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Organic revenue at the French group’s crucial fashion and leather goods unit rose 9 percent, missing analyst expectations.
As China recovery remains rocky and US shoppers continue to tighten their purse strings, top luxury stocks have seen their value slump.
Kamali, a former design director at Saint Laurent, had previously been tapped to lead a parallel studio at Chloé as the brand prepared for Gabriela Hearst’s exit.
With his first Louis Vuitton men’s show behind him, BoF 500 cover star Pharrell Williams shares his long-term vision for the future of Louis Vuitton, and luxury itself, with BoF’s Imran Amed.