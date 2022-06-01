Capri Launches Versace Foundation

The company has pledged $10 million to the new foundation, designed to support the LGBTQIA+ community through dedicated projects and programmes, it said in a statement.

The launch comes as Pride month kicks off in the United States. Other companies including Tapestry-owned Coach announced initiatives to promote awareness for LGBTQIA+ rights. Dr. Martens said it would donate over £200,000 ($252,058) to global LGBTQIA+ charities including ReBit in Japan and Black Rainbow in Australia.

Learn more:

How to Do Pride Marketing Right

With parades cancelled and civil rights protests top of mind, many fashion brands are rethinking how they show their support for the LGBTQ community.