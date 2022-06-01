default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Capri Launches Versace Foundation

Versace Spring/Summer 2021 campaign.
Kendall Jenner stars in Versace Spring/Summer 2021 campaign. (Courtesy)
By

The company has pledged $10 million to the new foundation, designed to support the LGBTQIA+ community through dedicated projects and programmes, it said in a statement.

The launch comes as Pride month kicks off in the United States. Other companies including Tapestry-owned Coach announced initiatives to promote awareness for LGBTQIA+ rights. Dr. Martens said it would donate over £200,000 ($252,058) to global LGBTQIA+ charities including ReBit in Japan and Black Rainbow in Australia.

Learn more:

How to Do Pride Marketing Right

With parades cancelled and civil rights protests top of mind, many fashion brands are rethinking how they show their support for the LGBTQ community.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion: Technology
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The State of Fashion: Technology