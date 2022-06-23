Chanel to Head to Senegal for Next Métiers D’art Show

The luxury house will debut its next Métiers D’art collection with a show in the West African country’s capital Dakar on Dec. 6.

Within West Africa, Senegal enjoys the reputation as the region’s capital of couture craftsmanship. Dakar in particular is seen as a thriving fashion hub, home to a vibrant fashion ecosystem.

For Chanel, the annual Métiers D’art show is a way to promote its heritage in craftsmanship and highlight the work of its artisan partners.

”By choosing Dakar, the House wishes to make the savoir-faire of its Métiers d’art resonate with the artistic and cultural energy of the city,” the brand said in a statement.

Chanel is not the only large global brand drawn to the market right now. Earlier this year, Tommy Hilfiger opened a store in Dakar’s recently upgraded Sahm shopping mall.

Learn more:

Why Senegal Is on Global Fashion’s Radar

Dakar’s reputation as a regional fashion hub has persuaded brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss to expand to the capital of the West African nation as it upgrades its retail infrastructure.