Chanel to Stage Métiers d’Art Show in Manchester

French mega-brand Chanel will stage its next “Métiers d’Art” show in Manchester, England as the company deepens its ties with the United Kingdom.

Chanel presented its most recent high jewellery collection in London, and has recently revealed plans to construct a new 86,000-square-foot headquarters in the city, which became its base for key financial and legal functions starting in 2017.

While there is an enormous wealth gap between London and the UK’s second-tier cities, Manchester has bounced back from deindustrialisation in recent years and has the country’s second-highest concentration of millionaires, driving sales for retailers like Selfridges and Flannels.

The Métiers d’Art initiative, inaugurated in 2002, aims to showcase the intricate, specific techniques of the specialist ateliers and brands which Chanel first began buying up in the 1980s in a bid to preserve its manufacturing know-how.

