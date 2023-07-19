default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Chanel to Stage Métiers d’Art Show in Manchester

The French luxury giant will stage its annual craftsmanship showcase in the UK’s second-wealthiest city on December 7th.
Chanel's fashion show, Métiers d'art, in Dakar on December 06, 2022.
Chanel's fashion show, Métiers d'art, in Dakar on December 06, 2022. (Getty Images)
By

French mega-brand Chanel will stage its next “Métiers d’Art” show in Manchester, England as the company deepens its ties with the United Kingdom.

Chanel presented its most recent high jewellery collection in London, and has recently revealed plans to construct a new 86,000-square-foot headquarters in the city, which became its base for key financial and legal functions starting in 2017.

While there is an enormous wealth gap between London and the UK’s second-tier cities, Manchester has bounced back from deindustrialisation in recent years and has the country’s second-highest concentration of millionaires, driving sales for retailers like Selfridges and Flannels.

The Métiers d’Art initiative, inaugurated in 2002, aims to showcase the intricate, specific techniques of the specialist ateliers and brands which Chanel first began buying up in the 1980s in a bid to preserve its manufacturing know-how.

Learn more:

Chanel to Stage Next Métiers d’Art Show in Senegal

The luxury house will debut its next Métiers D’art collection with a show in the West African country’s capital Dakar on Dec. 6.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

As Gucci’s CEO Steps Down, Saint Laurent’s Chief Steps Up

Marco Bizzarri led the Italian luxury giant through a historic expansion before the business struggled to bounce back from the pandemic. Parent company Kering announced the move as part of a broader executive shakeup after which Saint Laurent CEO Francesca Bellettini will oversee all the group’s brands.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings