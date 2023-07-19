Chanel to Stage Métiers d’Art Show in Manchester

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Marco Bizzarri led the Italian luxury giant through a historic expansion before the business struggled to bounce back from the pandemic. Parent company Kering announced the move as part of a broader executive shakeup after which Saint Laurent CEO Francesca Bellettini will oversee all the group’s brands.
The American label is doubling down on efforts to elevate the cachet of its brands and to sell higher-priced items like home goods.
Richemont led luxury goods stocks lower amid concerns that demand in the US and China, two of the biggest markets for the industry, is starting to sputter.
The British French actress and singer, who died on Sunday, embodied changing ideas of femininity and influenced fashion far beyond the Hermès bag that famously bears her name.