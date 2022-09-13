default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Chiara Ferragni’s Manufacturer To Take On Just Cavalli

An image from Just Cavalli's spring-summer 2023 campaign.
OTB is set to exit a license agreement with Italian brand Roberto Cavalli for its junior line Just Cavalli.

Cavalli will transfer production and distribution of the line to a new partner, Swinger International, starting with the spring-summer 2023 season, the company said. Verona, Italy-based Swinger’s other brands currently include Versace Jeans Couture and Chiara Ferragni.

Cavalli has been working to relaunch its business under a new designer, Fausto Puglisi, and new CEO Ennio Fontana since real estate developer Damac acquired the debt-saddled fashion house in a court-managed proceeding in 2019.

One of Damac’s first moves was to use the Cavalli name for a $545 million tower that the developer is currently building in Dubai.

Cavalli and Diesel-parent OTB declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal to end Just Cavalli’s license. OTB subsidiary Staff International had operated the line since 2012.

