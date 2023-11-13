De Beers Will Stockpile Unsold Diamonds After Prices Tumble

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Founders Elin Kling and Karl Lindman built a €100 million global business selling luxe staples, from cashmere coats to striped turtleneck sweaters. Now, their label is embarking on its next chapter, opening a string of new stores and launching a jewellery line.
The former Gucci designer, who started his new role at the Aeffe-owned brand at the start of the month, was 46 years old.
Shares in the Cartier-owner fell 6 percent after first-half profits missed forecasts.
The designer’s extravagant vision and charismatic persona have taken the Parisian luxury house’s annual sales from €20 million to €300 million, Rousteing revealed in an exclusive interview with Laurence Benaïm which covers opulence, longevity, diversity and the aftermath of a shocking robbery.