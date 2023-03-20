default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Dior’s Olivier Bialobos Named Deputy Managing Director

Olivier Bialobos has been named deputy managing director of Christian Dior Couture.
By

Dior’s longtime communications chief Olivier Bialobos has been promoted to the role of Deputy Managing Director, reporting to chief executive Delphine Arnault.

In the new role, Bialobos will continue to oversee global communications and image across Christian Dior Couture and its sister company for beauty, Parfums Christian Dior.  Bialobos will also continue as director of Dior’s homeware division.

Bialobos’ promotion comes amid a leadership shuffle at LVMH’s biggest brands after Pietro Beccari, Dior’s CEO since 2018, was tapped to succeed Michael Burke as CEO of Louis Vuitton. LVMH named Delphine Arnault (formerly Louis Vuitton’s executive vice president for product) as Christian Dior Couture’s new CEO from February, while Charles Delapalme was appointed the brand’s managing director. Parfums Christian Dior also named a new CEO, Véronique Courtois, in March.

Learn more:

Inside the $7 Billion Dior Phenomenon

How did a 75-year-old brand triple its revenues in just four years? By overhauling its commercial offer, racing into e-commerce and investing in spectacular flagships, Christian Dior Couture has radically accelerated its business, transforming itself into “a homegrown Chanel challenger within LVMH.”

