Dior’s Olivier Bialobos Named Deputy Managing Director

Dior’s longtime communications chief Olivier Bialobos has been promoted to the role of Deputy Managing Director, reporting to chief executive Delphine Arnault.

In the new role, Bialobos will continue to oversee global communications and image across Christian Dior Couture and its sister company for beauty, Parfums Christian Dior. Bialobos will also continue as director of Dior’s homeware division.

Bialobos’ promotion comes amid a leadership shuffle at LVMH’s biggest brands after Pietro Beccari, Dior’s CEO since 2018, was tapped to succeed Michael Burke as CEO of Louis Vuitton. LVMH named Delphine Arnault (formerly Louis Vuitton’s executive vice president for product) as Christian Dior Couture’s new CEO from February, while Charles Delapalme was appointed the brand’s managing director. Parfums Christian Dior also named a new CEO, Véronique Courtois, in March.

