Luxury

Dolce & Gabbana to Open Luxury Condos and a Hotel

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. (Shutterstock)
The Italian brand is partnering with real estate developers to build branded residential apartments in Miami and Marbella, as well as a hotel in the Maldives.

Dolce & Gabbana is the latest luxury fashion brand to seek growth through real estate projects. Since the pandemic, Roberto Cavalli and Diesel both announced branded luxury condo projects (in Dubai and the US, respectively), while others that play in the hospitality space like Bulgari, Armani and Fila are expanding their networks.

Dolce & Gabbana is partnering with developers for its projects including JDS Development Group, Sierra Blanca Estates and DarGlobal.

Learn more:

As Travel Booms, Fashion’s Hospitality Ambitions Heat Up

Elle International is launching hotels as Bulgari plans to nearly double its resort footprint in the next three years — with brands anticipating post-pandemic tourism will bring fortune to the fashion hospitality space.

