Dolce & Gabbana to Open Luxury Condos and a Hotel

The Italian brand is partnering with real estate developers to build branded residential apartments in Miami and Marbella, as well as a hotel in the Maldives.

Dolce & Gabbana is the latest luxury fashion brand to seek growth through real estate projects. Since the pandemic, Roberto Cavalli and Diesel both announced branded luxury condo projects (in Dubai and the US, respectively), while others that play in the hospitality space like Bulgari, Armani and Fila are expanding their networks.

Dolce & Gabbana is partnering with developers for its projects including JDS Development Group, Sierra Blanca Estates and DarGlobal.

