Dolce & Gabbana to Open Luxury Condos and a Hotel

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, Christian Dior presented its pre-fall 2023 collection at the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, marking the first standalone show from a European luxury megabrand in the country.
Sales growth has slowed sharply after a two-year surge. But analysts expect the American luxury market to bounce back soon, as brands open more stores and adapt their offer to changing tastes.
Sales of megabrands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès continue to surge, but ubiquity risk is driven by key styles appearing too often on the street and not by revenue, writes Luca Solca.
The brand known for $50,000 Royal Oak watches transformed itself into a megabrand with more than $2.2 billion in annual sales by taking control of its distribution and forging culturally relevant partnerships. Outgoing CEO François-Henry Bennahmias breaks down the strategy.