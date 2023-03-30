DSquared, Roberto Cavalli Swap CEOs

Sergio Azzolari is joining Roberto Cavalli as its new CEO, effective April 2, the Italian brand said Thursday. The CEO of DSquared since 2017, Azzolari previously held roles at Tod’s, Luxottica, and Missoni.

The executive is set to lead a “next stage of growth” following Cavalli’s relaunch under a new owner, the real estate group Damac, and designer Fausto Puglisi. The brand is currently growing at a double-digit rate, Cavalli said.

The news comes after Roberto Cavalli’s most recent CEO, Ennio Fontana, left the brand to become the new general-manager of DSquared last month, replacing Azzolari.

