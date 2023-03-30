default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

DSquared, Roberto Cavalli Swap CEOs

Sergio Azzolari is joining Roberto Cavalli as its new CEO.
By

Sergio Azzolari is joining Roberto Cavalli as its new CEO, effective April 2, the Italian brand said Thursday. The CEO of DSquared since 2017, Azzolari previously held roles at Tod’s, Luxottica, and Missoni.

The executive is set to lead a “next stage of growth” following Cavalli’s relaunch under a new owner, the real estate group Damac, and designer Fausto Puglisi. The brand is currently growing at a double-digit rate, Cavalli said.

The news comes after Roberto Cavalli’s most recent CEO, Ennio Fontana, left the brand to become the new general-manager of DSquared last month, replacing Azzolari.

Learn more:

The CEO Fashion Needs Right Now

Several major fashion firms, including The Gap, VF Corp. and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile.


In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Are Luxury Brands Overexposed?

Sales of megabrands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès continue to surge, but ubiquity risk is driven by key styles appearing too often on the street and not by revenue, writes Luca Solca.

How Audemars Piguet Became Swiss Watchmaking’s Hottest Brand

The brand known for $50,000 Royal Oak watches transformed itself into a megabrand with more than $2.2 billion in annual sales by taking control of its distribution and forging culturally relevant partnerships. Outgoing CEO François-Henry Bennahmias breaks down the strategy.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns