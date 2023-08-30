François-Henri Pinault Nears $7 Billion Deal for CAA

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A new generation of more diverse, social media-savvy champions has entered the sport as brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci increase their investments in ‘cultural’ marketing strategies that tap into consumer interests beyond red carpets.
The timepieces priced above $250,000 signal a very specific kind of status.
The Berlin-based art star is selling hoodies, T-shirts, bombers and caps from her latest exhibition at Dover Street Market.
The secondary market for luxury goods holds significant promise, but there are several key challenges to overcome, writes Luca Solca.